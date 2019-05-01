|
|
Cameron "CJ" Hillman
Brick - Cameron "CJ" Hillmann, age 88, of Brick passed away on Thursday April 25, 2019 at Willow Springs Care Centre in Brick. "CJ" was born in Caldwell, NJ, lived many years in Wall Township before moving to Brick 30 years ago. He graduated Caldwell High School Class of 1948. CJ was the owner and operator of C.J. Hillmann Builders in Wall Township retiring several years ago. He was a member of St. Dominic's R.C. Church in Brick. He had been a member of the Midstreams Property Owners Assoc. He Square Danced with the High Tiders for 17 years. He also bowled and had been on several leagues. His favorite hobbies were carving ducks, building clocks, boating, and being on the water.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mildred (Rizzio) Hillmann who was also his high school sweetheart; two sons, Dr. Scott Hillmann of Arizona and Stephen Hillmann of Toms River; two daughters, Carol Hillmann of Arizona and Patricia Stockton of Maine. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A memorial gathering and service will be held on Sunday May 5, 2019 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick. Funeral Services will begin at 4:30.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway 14th Floor, NYC, NY 10004. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 1, 2019