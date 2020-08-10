1/1
Camille I. Paglia
1961 - 2020
Camille I. Paglia

Wynnewood, PA - Camille Irene Paglia, 59, died on August 6, 2020, at Lankenau Medical Center in suburban Philadelphia. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Camille grew up in Woodbridge, NJ, spending summers at the shore in Brick. After graduating from Bryn Mawr College, Camille earned a Master's in Government Administration and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. A rekindled interest in health issues led her to Medical School at Temple University, and a psychiatry residency at Temple's Episcopal campus, where she served as Chief Resident. She joined the staff of Episcopal's CRC where she served as medical director and part of the medical school's clinical faculty. She remained with Temple until moving to Horizon House, Inc., treating patients in Montgomery County.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ludwig and Virginia Paglia.

Surviving Camille are her husband Vernon Francis, her beloved sons, Anthony and Nicholas Francis, her siblings John Paglia and his wife Dr. Mary Brady, Anthony Paglia and his wife Nancy, and Margaret Paglia. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews from the Paglia and Francis families.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 3 pm to 7 pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. A funeral home service will be offered at 6:30 pm. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Camille's name to the Cornelius Randhare Lecture on Serious Mental Illness, sponsored by Temple's Psychiatry Department.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
AUG
12
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
Memories & Condolences
August 10, 2020
Camille was so brilliant, witty and funny with that impish smile. Our hearts are so saddened that she has left this earth too soon. To Vernon, Anthony and Nick, and the rest of the Paglia family may you find comfort in one another to be strong in the coming days. Sending love and gentle hugs. Aunt Mary
Mary Distler
Family
August 10, 2020
Camille and I worked together and became close in a short time. She was a great person and full of personality. She will truly be missed. My condolences.
Karen Greene
Coworker
August 10, 2020
I first met Camille through my husband , who knew her and Vernon in college. We recently reconnected on Facebook. I am shocked and saddened by her passing. Our condolences go out to her family.
Rebecca Schwed
Friend
August 10, 2020
With all our love and sincerest sympathy to Vernon, Anthony, Nicholas and the whole family.
Thomas and Joanne O&#8217;Brien
Family
August 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Rest in Power Dr Paglia.
Cathy Washington
Coworker
August 10, 2020
A truely Beautiful Person inside and out, gone to soon....
Rae Buttafuoco-Clancy
Friend
August 10, 2020
Dr. Paglia will always remembered for her passion for her family, her colleagues and staff as well as all of the many patients she took care of.
Dr. James Jones
Coworker
August 10, 2020
Camille was an inspiration in her quest for knowledge. What a great loss! I am so sad, for all her family. Please accept my condolences. Love, Aunt Irene
Irene Donohue
Family
August 10, 2020
Dr.Camille Paglia with her CRC staff.
To laugh often and love much. To win and hold the respect of intelligent persons, and the affection of little children; to earn the praise of honest critics and to endure, without flinching, the betrayal of false friends.

To appreciate beauty always, whether in earth’s creations or men and women’s handiwork; to have sought for and found the best in others and to have given it oneself.

To leave the world better than one found it, whether by nurturing a child or a garden patch, writing a cheery letter, or working to redeem some social condition.

To have played with enthusiasm, laughed with exuberance, and sung with exultation. To go down to dust and dreams knowing that the world is a little bit better, and that even an single life breathes easier because we have lived well, that is to have succeeded!
(The Successful Life-- Ralph Waldo Emerson)
Joyce Windfelder
Friend
August 9, 2020
Camille was a wonderful student and I enjoyed having her in my Physics class at Mount Saint Mary Academy. I am always pleased and take pride in the accomplishments of my former students and Camille certainly made very good use of her education in her varied and extensive careers in such a short span of time.
My prayers are with you Vernon, your sons and Camille's extended family at this time of such a great loss.
S. Mary Amadeo
Teacher
