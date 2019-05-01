|
|
Camille Spiezia
Manchester - Camille Spiezia, age 77 of Manchester NJ, died Sunday April 28, 2019 at home. Born in Brooklyn, she resided in Staten Island for most of her life before moving to the Renaissance in 2006. She worked as the Secretary to the Vice President of the Federal Reserve Bank in New York City for 15 years before retiring in 2005. She was very active in the Staten Island Club, Swim Club, Red Hats Society, Bocce Ball Club and Bowling Club. An avid Mets fan, she loved to travel, loved the beach and loved spending time with her family. Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Dominick (Retired NYPD), sons and daughters-in-law Bill (Jackie) of Manalapan, Anthony (Daniele) of South Plainfield, daughter Lauren Mustillo (Ralph) of Manalapan, brother Peter Russo (Grace) of Staten Island and four grandchildren, Julianna, Matthew, Lauren and Angelina. Visitation is Thursday 3-7 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home located at 2925 Ridgeway Rd, Manchester NJ. Funeral Liturgy is Friday 11 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst NJ, with a private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 1, 2019