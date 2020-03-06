Services
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Camille V. Demuth

Camille V. Demuth Obituary
Camille V. Demuth

Simsbury, CT - Camille V. Demuth, of Simsbury, CT, previously of Brooklyn, NY & Middletown, New Jersey, passed away peacefully, March 5, 2020 at McLean Senior Living, Simsbury. Camille was born August 17, 1921 in New York, NY, a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Cannava) Verducci. She always considered Brooklyn, New York to be her home, no matter where she lived. Camille was the beloved wife of the late George F. Demuth.

Camille was a strong minded, determined lady who believed in setting an example of leadership among women. She had an incredible sense of style not only for herself, but those she loved. She always looked her best, impressing many she encountered.

Camille was devoted to her Catholic church, as a longtime parishioner of St. Catharine Church serving 40+ years in the choir and in various leadership roles. She served as their first female lector.

She adored her family, always making them her first priority.

Camille will be dearly missed by her loving son, George Demuth and his wife Susan of Avon, CT, daughter Maria Demuth and her husband Charles Wright of Bel Air, MD. Grandchildren Keith and Eric Wright, Alexandra Demuth, Courtney Pickette, Gregory and Nicole Lewis. In addition to her husband, Camille is predeceased by her brother Patrick Verducci and his wife Pauline.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catharine Church, 108 Middletown Rd., Holmdel, NJ 07733. Entombment will follow in Holmdel Cemetery & Mausoleum, 900 Holmdel Rd. Holmdel, NJ. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers donations in Camille's memory can be made to McLean Hospice, 75 Great Pond Road, Simsbury, CT 06070. Carmon Funeral Home of Avon is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
