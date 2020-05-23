Candace Marie Jackson
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Candace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Candace Marie Jackson

Candace Marie Jackson, 67, was born on July 5, 1952, to the late John C. and Mary Jackson. She had a bubbly personality and a fantastic spirit; such a joy to be around. She had stories that kept you laughing. When you knew you were going to be in her presence you had to be prepared for that deep belly laugh that was sure to come. She was such a giving and loving person. She was always there to help family, friends, and strangers, she gave from her heart. She gained her angel wings on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Hospital, Neptune, New Jersey.

Candace graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1970. She was a proud "Blue Bishop".

She was employed by The State of New Jersey, Child Protection Service for 35 years, where she worked as an administration assistant. She retired from her job in 2012.

Candace was a member of St. Peter Claver Church, Asbury Park, New Jersey where she started building her faith with the lord. She was a caregiver to many. She was known as "Aunt Can" to many children that she cared for and watched grow up throughout the years. She enjoyed life and loved to travel with family and friends. She loved music concerts, going to Atlantic City Casinos, and playing her computer games while listening to the Whispers.

Candance was predeceased by her loving parents John C. and Mary Jackson, aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

Candace leaves to mourn her loving big brother Glenn Jackson and his wife Dolores of Brick, New Jersey, Her fiancé Evol Scott, Neptune, one aunt Dorcas Everette, several first cousins Jan ; Ann Thomas(Budd), Elizabeth Morgan(Budd), Catherine "Penny" Myres (Budd), R. Diane Cummings (Budd), Stephen Budd and Craig E. Jackson, four Godchildren, a host of cousins and friends.

Arrangements are private and are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ 08736. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams St. NW Suite 600 Atlanta, GA 30303. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved