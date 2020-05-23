Candace Marie Jackson
Candace Marie Jackson, 67, was born on July 5, 1952, to the late John C. and Mary Jackson. She had a bubbly personality and a fantastic spirit; such a joy to be around. She had stories that kept you laughing. When you knew you were going to be in her presence you had to be prepared for that deep belly laugh that was sure to come. She was such a giving and loving person. She was always there to help family, friends, and strangers, she gave from her heart. She gained her angel wings on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Hospital, Neptune, New Jersey.
Candace graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1970. She was a proud "Blue Bishop".
She was employed by The State of New Jersey, Child Protection Service for 35 years, where she worked as an administration assistant. She retired from her job in 2012.
Candace was a member of St. Peter Claver Church, Asbury Park, New Jersey where she started building her faith with the lord. She was a caregiver to many. She was known as "Aunt Can" to many children that she cared for and watched grow up throughout the years. She enjoyed life and loved to travel with family and friends. She loved music concerts, going to Atlantic City Casinos, and playing her computer games while listening to the Whispers.
Candance was predeceased by her loving parents John C. and Mary Jackson, aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
Candace leaves to mourn her loving big brother Glenn Jackson and his wife Dolores of Brick, New Jersey, Her fiancé Evol Scott, Neptune, one aunt Dorcas Everette, several first cousins Jan ; Ann Thomas(Budd), Elizabeth Morgan(Budd), Catherine "Penny" Myres (Budd), R. Diane Cummings (Budd), Stephen Budd and Craig E. Jackson, four Godchildren, a host of cousins and friends.
Arrangements are private and are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ 08736. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams St. NW Suite 600 Atlanta, GA 30303. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 23 to May 24, 2020.