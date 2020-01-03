|
|
Candy J. Coffey
Jackson Township - Candy J. Coffey, 69, of Jackson Township died on Friday, January 3, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township.
She was a graduate of Freehold High School.
Candy was a dispatcher for State of New Jersey, Department of Transportation, Freehold for 32 years. She was also a reservationist for Olympic Limousine Company.
Candy enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas and cruising.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Florence Marie Lapointe Coffey, and a brother-in-law, William Smith.
Surviving are a brother, John Coffey and wife MaryBeth; three sisters, Florence Webster and husband Mark, Agnes J. Smith, and Barbara Cullen and husband Jay; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the would be appreciated. Private services will be held under the direction of the Higgins Memorial Home. Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020