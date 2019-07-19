|
Capt. Edward M. Grady
Middletown - Capt. Edward M. Grady, 92, of Middletown, passed away Friday, July 18, 2019 at Bayside Manor in Keansburg. Born in Queens, NY he was raised in Keansburg and was a resident of Middletown most of his life.
He served in the US Navy during World War II before being honorably discharged. He would continue his life on the water first as a ferry Captain for the City of Keansburg, and later would Captain excursion, ferry, and tug boats, working his way up the ranks from Pilot to Captain. Among the companies he worked for were N.J. Central Railroad and Hudson River Day Line, before retiring from Mobile Oil Corporation. When he wasn't working, he could often be found working with his hands, especially woodworking. He was a member of the local Elks, VFW, and American Legion. He was a communicant at St. Catherine's RC Church in North Middletown.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret "Dolly" Grady in 2015. Surviving are his children Margaret Grady of Keyport, Noreen Schroder and her husband Christopher of Middletown, and Edward Grady of FL; his grandchildren: Marc Hutchinson and his wife Michelle of Middletown, and Sarah and Melissa Grady of FL.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4-7 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. A funeral Liturgy will be offered on Saturday, July 20 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's RC Church 110 Bray Ave. in North Middletown. Interment will follow at Bay View Cemetery, Leonardo.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 19, 2019