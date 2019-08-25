|
|
CAPT John H Ingraham, USNR (Ret)
Lakewood - CAPT John H Ingraham, USNR (Ret), 89, of Lakewood died Wed Aug 21, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, Lakewood. Born in Rochester, NY he was a 1952 NY State Maritime College graduate and resided in Colonia for 30 years and then Toms River prior to moving to the Fairways at Lake Ridge in Lakewood in 2001. John saw active naval service in Korea & Japan during the Korean War and then spent several years as a third and second officer aboard passenger liners and cargo vessels of the American Export Line in the US Mediterranean trade. Coming ashore in 1958, he commenced a career in marine insurance with several NY-based companies including Marine Manager for North America at American Foreign Insurance Association and as an underwriter in the Marine Division at Cigna Insurance Company. He also remained in the Naval Reserve, rising to the rank of Captain with several large naval commands until his retirement in June 1982. He was a member of the American Legion and a Past Commander of the Robert L Hague Merchant Marine Industries Post, NYC and a member of the Lakes & Pines chapter of the Military Officers Association of America at Fort Dix. He is predeceased by a daughter Cathleen Elizabeth, 1958 and a brother, CAPT Robert F Ingraham USCG (Ret), 2018. He is survived by is his wife, Shima, who he met and fell in love with in Japan during his military service and married in 1957. John is also survived by his 2 sons and their spouses, CDR Thomas J Ingraham USNR (Ret) & Mary Jo, Mark J Ingraham & Katherine, and 4 grandchildren, Emily, Matthew, Daniel and Allison. Visitation is Wed Aug 28 from 4-8 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Service is Thurs. Aug 29 at 11 AM at the funeral home with interment to follow at Brigadier Gen Wm C Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in memory of CAPT John Ingraham'52 to Fort Schuyler Maritime Alumni Association 236 Ernston Road Parlin, NJ 08859, http://www.fsmaa.org/donate-now/. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019