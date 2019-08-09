|
Capt. Joseph Sebastian Cecere III
Fair Lawn - Captain Joseph Sebastian Cecere III, 43, of Fair Lawn, passed away on Monday, July 29th, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, MD. He was born in Long Branch, raised in Keansburg, lived in Montclair, prior to moving to Fair Lawn. Joseph served in the US Navy from 1996-1999, he then joined the US Army Reserve from 1999-2004. He started his US Army National Guard career in 2006 to the present time. In September of 2016 Joseph received his rank of Captain. In March he was deployed to Djibouti, Africa where he was Charlie Company Commander of the 2nd Battalion 113th Infantry Regiment and served as Task Force Warrior, a part of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. He was currently a school teacher for Patterson PS 21. Joseph was an avid Giants fan, he took 3rd place in a body building competition, he loved to cook, eat healthy and his family and friends will always remember him as a leader, a caring, loving, and giving person who was leaving behind memories that will live on in his family and a family of Soldiers that will never forget him. Joseph is pre-deceased by his father; Joseph S. Cecere Jr. He is survived by his mother; Shirley Cumiskey of Florida; two daughters; Zoey and Eva Cecere; and their mother; Thekla of Fair Lawn; three brothers; Larry Schwartz of Utah, Michael J. Cecere of Florida and Nicholas Quilty of Keansburg; his sister; Michelle Hall of New Jersey; five aunts; Barbara Rongo and Pat Dorsey of Hazlet, Lorretta Fisler and Gladys Adler of Florida, and Renee Lutz of Colorado; his uncle; Eddie Cumiskey of Germany; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday from 7-9PM and again on Monday 2-4 &7-9PM at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. On Tuesday 10:00AM Service at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals. Burial to follow at Bayview Cemetery, Leonardo. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Captain Joseph's Honor, to the at or call 1-855-448-3997. Letters of condolences can be sent to www.jacquelinemryanfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 9, 2019