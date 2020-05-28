CAPT Robert Merle Simpson, Jr.
Virginia Beach - CAPT Robert Merle Simpson, Jr. USNR (RET), 86, of Virginia Beach, died on May 9th, 2020, after a long illness from pulmonary fibrosis and lung cancer.
Bob was born on November 6th, 1933, in Sea Girt, NJ, to Robert Merle Simpson, Sr. and Louisa Reed Simpson. He graduated from Manasquan High School in 1951 and University of New York Maritime College in 1955.
From college he sailed briefly as an Able Bodied Seaman aboard the SS Sun Oil, hauling oil from TX to the refinery in Philadelphia. Third Officer Simpson then sailed on Farrell Lines in Brooklyn, NY transporting cargo between the East Coast and East Africa, where he participated in establishing the first naval reserve unit stationed aboard a U.S. Merchant ship.
In 1956 he requested Navy active duty where he served as Ensign aboard the USS SEMINOLE AKA-104 and as LT (jg) aboard the USS FORSTER DER-334. Upon discharge, Bob joined the Navy Reserve Surface Division 5-11 (L) in Newport News, VA, where he served for 15 years including 3 as Commanding Officer. He retired from GVTU 614 at the Washington Navy Yard in 1979 as CAPT, USNR, with 24 years of service. He was also employed by Newport News Shipbuilding & Dry Dock for 18 years and Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington DC, for 23 years.
Bob was married to Carolyn Madden Underwood of Newport News, VA for 15 years. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jackie Claudene Eads Simpson, his brother David and wife Denise of Pine Beach, New Jersey; two daughters: Cathlyn Simpson McPoland of Norfolk, VA, and Caren Simpson Brunick and husband Dan of Virginia Beach, VA, one son, Robert Merle Simpson, III of Washington DC, and two step children: Michael and Audrey Sullivan and her husband, Kent Wilhelmi. He is also survived by grandchildren: Alexis Rae McPoland, Marine CPL Robert Kent McPoland, Madison Brunick and Payton Brunick, step-grandchildren: Skye Dodson, Brandon Harris, Brittany & Conor Sullivan, and step great- grandchildren: Huxley and Harper Bailey and Helen Dodson.
Upon retirement, Bob and Jackie lived in Seven Lakes, NC, for 17 years where he relished the game of golf. They moved to Virginia Beach in 2017 to be near family. Bob will be remembered for his dry humor and his ability to talk to anyone about anything.
Burial was at Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News, Va. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fort Schuyler Alumni Association towards funding a scholarship, 236 Ernston Road, Parlin, NJ 08859 732-721-0835 or Heartland Hospice 5041 Corporate Woods Drive, Suite 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Heartland Hospice nurses Karen Burdett and Kim Crossan for taking such good care of Bob in these last few months. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 28 to May 31, 2020.