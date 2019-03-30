|
Captain Clinton L. Dunham
Point Pleasant Beach - Captain Clinton L. Dunham, 95 of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on March 25, 2019 at his daughter's home surrounded by his loving family. Clint was born and raised in Fairview, NJ. Following his graduation from Cliffside Park High School, he entered into the US Marine Corp and served during World War II. Upon his completion of his military service Clint worked for his family's business for over 30 years "LB Dunham and Sons." He then married a Point Pleasant Beach girl, Margaret Hulse "Peggy". Clint and the love of his life were married for 71 years. Clint was a very devoted husband and father. He had a hard work ethic that he instilled in his children and grandchildren. He had a heart of gold and was generous to many. Clint had an incredible infectious laugh and always a smile on his face. He always saw good in everyone! Clint's passion was being the Captain of the Barb-Gail I, II, III, IV. These fishing vessels sailed from Brielle. He thoroughly enjoyed running the boat along with his Father and son, Randall. He was a member of the Brielle Chamber of Commerce and the Atlantic Professional Boatmen's Association. Clint was the oldest working Captain on the East Coast through the age of 91. He maintained his Merchant Marine license and Twix credentials to the very end. Fishermen came to fish with Captain Clint from all over the country. He participated in Fishing Tournaments ranging from Brielle to Fort Lauderdale. He had a number of First Place finishes with Cobia, Sailfish, Dolphin, Fluke, Albacore, Tuna, and other variety of species. Captain Clint has been known by his peers as a LEGEND in his time. If you knew Captain Clint you would know why he was often referred to as THE BARREL MAN! In his spare time, he was an avid Yankees fan and enjoyed deer hunting with his relatives. Captain Clinton Dunham has left behind a beautiful family legacy and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.
Clint was predeceased by his wife Margaret in 2017, his parents Percy and Edith Dunham, his two brothers Warren and Percy Dunham, two grandsons Clinton Joseph "CJ" Dunham and Richard Jerome "RJ" Kacprowicz and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Arthur and Marietta Lane. He is survived by his three devoted children, Darene Kacprowicz and her husband Richard of Holmdel, Randall Clinton Dunham and his wife Laurie of Point Pleasant Beach, and Kim Knutstad and her husband Kristopher of Brick. Clint is also survived by a sister Joyce Knapp and her husband Arthur of Point Pleasant; 11 grandchildren, Cherie, Jennifer, Kimberly, Erin, Andrea, Richard, Randall, Michael, Travis, Jonathan, Steven, 9 great grandchildren, Nicholas, Jack, Madeline, Ryan, Katherine, Amanda, Reese, Thomas and Caroline, and 2 great grandchildren on the way.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2-6 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Monday, April 1, 2019 at St Peter's Church 406 Forman Avenue Point Pleasant, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 30, 2019