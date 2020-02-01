|
Captain Frederick Q. Vogel
Point Pleasant - Captain Frederick Quirin Vogel passed away at home with his family by his side on January 27, 2020; his valiant battle with pulmonary fibrosis over. Fred was born a Leo on August 11, 1947, in Plainfield, NJ, to the late Anne and Robert Vogel. Raised in Cranford, NJ, Freddy attended Cranford HS where he excelled in sports, especially his favorite, baseball. Fred continued to play baseball at Gettysburg College, graduating in 1969. There, he forged a true fraternity with his Sigma Chi brothers. They remained fast friends; the stories getting better every telling. Fred also married his college sweetheart, Barb, in 1969. Last November, they celebrated 50 wonderful years together; a love story that inspired all who know them.
He enlisted in the US Navy after college and served in Naval Intelligence at Clark AFB in the Philippines where he and Barb acquired a love for scuba diving. On return to the US, he was selected for Navy Officer Candidate School and went on to serve 34 years including time in the Naval Reserves, reaching the officer rank of Captain. He was recalled to active duty in Washington, D.C. during the 1990's middle east conflicts and after 9/11, served at the Defense Intelligence Agency, FBI, NSA, Homeland Security and the Pentagon. At retirement, he was Deputy Director for Intelligence at DIA, Terrorism Analysis Division with this final commendation, "Despite major obstacles, his work resulted in a significant contribution to the protection of United States forces worldwide."
Fred earned his MBA at Drexel University and his civilian career included financial positions at Siemens, Computervision, Burroughs and Equitable Life.
He most enjoyed his post-retirement gig as host and story-teller at the Sea Crest by the Sea, the inn that he and Barb owned in Spring Lake, NJ.
Fred was very proud of the bond he shared with his daughter Leigh, forged when she was a toddler and he a 'stay-at-home dad. He shared his love of baseball with Chris while coaching countless little league games and travelling to high school and college baseball games around the country. Fred especially loved his grandchildren learning to swim in the family pool and the annual family trips to the Cayman Islands. He got great joy from tinkering in the garage with his grandkids, taking apart or fixing everything from boats to toasters. His positivity and can-do attitude made him a great role model for his entire family. Pop-pop was always quick to tell his family how much he loved them.
Fred was a man of deep faith; he walked the walk and talked the talk. First at Calvary Lutheran in Cranford and then Holy Trinity in Manasquan where he served in many volunteer capacities and impacted many souls.
Fred is survived by his wife, Barbara Wold Vogel; children, Leigh (Michael) DeMarco, and Christopher (Jill) Vogel; four cherished grandchildren, Max, Evan, Nels, and Lacy; sister Dale (Michael) Malekoff and brother Charles (Gail) Vogel, brother-in-law Ted Wold; 8 (grand) nieces and nephews and many cousins. He is predeceased by his sister Barbara Ann (Neil) Koopman.
Fred was a gentle, loving, and generous husband, father, grandfather, friend, leader and mentor. He is dearly missed. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, February 9th. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 6 Osborn Avenue, Manasquan, NJ. Reception following. Interment will be private.
To leave an online condolence message, please visit, www.jerseyshorecremation.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/FrederickVogel) or the Wescoe Foundation for Pulmonary Fibrosis
(https://wescoefoundationforpulmonaryfibrosis.networkforgood.com/)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020