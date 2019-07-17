|
Captain Paul E. Kuchar
Sea Girt - Captain Paul E. Kuchar, age 90, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at JSUMC, in Neptune, NJ. Paul was born in Roselle, N.J to Daniel and Mary Kuchar. He was raised in Belmar and has resided in Sea Girt NJ since 1961.
Paul served in the Coast Guard as a Boatswain at Sandy Hook Coast Guard Station and received a Good Conduct Medal during his time of service.
Paul is predeceased by both his parents Mary and Daniel Kuchar, his wife, Edith Hardwick Kuchar; his brothers, John Kuchar and wife Pearl, and Frank Kuhar and his wife Katherine, nephew Michael Kuhar. Surviving are his daughters, Diane Johnson and her partner Paul Smith, Karen Boscarino, Son-In-Law Joseph Boscarino, nephew Ted Boniface and his partner Don Boniface, niece Maureen Gregerson, great-nephew, Chris Gregerson and his wife Allie, and Michael Deckert who was like a son to him.
Paul developed a passion for fishing at a young age, becoming a Commercial Boat Captain. He owned multiple boats through the course of his career, including the "Diane Karen III," which was his largest boat at 86 feet in length. Paul attempted to retire but was unable. He and his long-term friend, Charles Strnad, purchased one last boat, named the "Last Fling" where they continued to fish for several years.
His love of the Sea continued after retiring. He enjoyed exploring the world through multiple cruises.
Paul's other passion was his family. He made countless sacrifices for them, and would stop at nothing for his daughters.
For friends and family, a viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 17th from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m and a service will follow at 6:3 0 p.m. at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall, 07719. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMAHQ.org).To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com. Paul will missed but never forgotten.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 17, 2019