Carby "Connie" Mioduszewski
Hazlet - Carby "Connie" Mioduszewski (née Allocco), 83 of Hazlet, died peacefully on Monday, November 25th.
Connie's love of family, friends, cooking, and baking were evident in every part of her life. She loved to create chocolates for all occasions, whether it was family events, birthdays, baby showers, police badges for the Youth Academy, or any other event that family and friends were involved in. She shared so much of herself with others. Her focus on giving was especially evident with her Christmas cookies that were the favorite gift of many. Her grandchildren, who called her Granny, were the highlight of her life, she enjoyed their school activities, sports, plays, and recitals.
A lifelong member of St. Joseph's Church, who enjoyed the Saturday evening mass. She enjoyed traveling and trips, and the many show productions that she attended. Connie had such a strong presence. Once she met you, you became a friend in Connie's heart. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Connie was an active member of the Hazlet Seniors Group, as well as participating in the Holmdel Seniors activities. Connie started volunteering at Bayshore Community Hospital, which led to a more than 30-year career, retiring as a Scheduling Coordinator for the Radiology Department.
She was predeceased by her loving husband John Mioduszewski in 1999, a first son Robert in 1964, her parents Mollie and Jerry Allocco, and brothers Dominick, Charles, and James Allocco.
Connie was very proud of her family and all their accomplishments. Surviving Connie are her children; son, Police Chief John Mioduszewski and his wife Kimberly of Holmdel, daughter Catherine Pedersen and her husband, David of Middletown; her sister, Martha and her husband Louis Cevasco of Aberdeen, her brother Joseph Allocco and his wife Josephine, Holmdel; and her sister-in-law Dolores Swatz and her husband Michael (deceased), Union Beach; four loving and adored grandchildren, Alexander and Ashley Pedersen, and Emma and Robert Mioduszewski; as well as her many nieces, nephews, and extended family that she loved so dearly.
Visitation is Sunday, Dec. 1st, 1 to 5 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial on Monday, Dec. 2nd, 10 am, St. Joseph's RC Church, 376 Maple Place, Keyport. Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Please consider donations to the Hazlet First Aid Squad, 19 Maple Drive, Hazlet, 07730. To share a favorite memory or send messages of condolence to Connie's family please visit her page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
