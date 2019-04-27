|
|
Carl A. Angelini
Manasquan - Carl A. Angelini, 83, of Manasquan, died Wednesday, April 25, 2019 at JSUMC in Neptune. Born in Trenton, he and his wife Joyce raised their family on a farm in Hunterdon County for 15 years then traded raising chickens for the beauty of the Jersey Shore, first in Spring Lake for 30 years, then Manasquan for the past 7 years.
Carl was Founder and President of Trent Box Corporation in Hamilton since he founded it on his 24th birthday in 1959 until his death nearly sixty years later. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a member of St. Denis Church in Manasquan. He was always active in his community. As a board member of the Boy Scouts of America he spearheaded the creation of the Towpath walking and bike trail along the Delaware River. He was a member of the St. Rose Fathers Club, he coached Spring Lake Rec Basketball and was a member of the Spring Lake Planning Board.
Carl is predeceased by his parents, Carlo and Madeline Angelini; sister, Irene and grandson, Luke Bautista. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce (Friel); their children, Laura Angelini, Jill Garbi and her husband Pinni, Lynn Angelini and her husband Jason, Carla Bautista and her husband Tim, David and his wife Kristin and their grandchildren: CJ, Eden, Autumn, Ashlyn, Alex, Shayna, Grace and Braeden and numerous other loving relatives.
Carl was known for his passion of many things in particular Frank Sinatra, PSU, EVOO, the Yankees and UConn Women's Bball.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10 am at the Church of St. Denis in Manasquan. Interment will follow at St. Anne Cemetery in Wall.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to a charity dear to our hearts, one which carries on the life-saving work of organ donation via Team Luke (Carl's grandson) for the NJ Sharing Network. 691 Central Avenue New Providence NJ 07974 or www.njsharingnetwork.org.
For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 27, 2019