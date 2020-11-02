Carl "Duke" Anderson



Brick - Carl "Duke" Morris Anderson, 80 of Brick passed away Friday October 30, 2020 at Willow Springs Nursing Home, Brick.



Duke was born in Jersey City, NJ and grew up in Kearny, NJ. He lived in Irvington and eventually settled in Brick. He married Phyllis Katherine Iotti on April 22, 1962.



Duke worked as a Toll collector for the Garden State Parkway at exit 91 for twenty-five years.



He was a member of The Plurals, a Doo-Wop Band from the 1950's. He was the Former President of Brick American Baseball League, a member of the Brick Board of Adjustments. For all his time and dedication to the Little League, Duke Anderson Lane located at the park was named in his honor.



He was an avid NY Yankees Fan, he enjoyed going to the horse races, cigars, his morning visits to Jersey Farms, playing Bocci at Greenbriar, playing the lottery and driving around town in one of the several Cadillacs he owned over the years.



Duke was predeceased by his wife Phyllis Katherine Iotti Anderson, his parents Carl and Minnie Anderson, and his sister Kay Perrine Ferro and his son-in-law Stephen Carr.



Surviving is his daughter Dawn Anderson Carr, his son Carl Salvatore Anderson and his wife Stacey of Durham, NC; three granddaughters Madison Carr and her fiancé Matt Deason of Charlotte, NC, MacKenzie Carr of Durham, NC and Summer Anderson of Charlotte, NC; two grandsons Brett Carr of Brick, NJ and Cooper Anderson of Durham, NC, his niece Deborah Ferro Garcia, three nephews Gus Ferro and his wife Kimsu, Michael Ferro and his wife Kathleen of Fultonville,NY, and Carl Ferro, and his longtime companion Linda Trovato of Brick.



Visitation will be Tuesday November 3, 2020 from 3:00 pm- 7:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 1045 Sally Ike Road, Brick. A funeral service will be Held Wednesday 10:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. Donations may be made in his memory to Brick American Little League.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store