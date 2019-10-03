Services
Carl Anton Anderson Jr.


1942 - 2019
Manasquan - Carl A. Anderson Jr, of Manasquan, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at home with his loving wife by his side. Born in Montclair, he lived in Wall, before moving to Manasquan 15 years ago.

Mr. Anderson was the owner of C&E Deli in Farmingdale before retiring in 2004. He also worked as a mechanic for Bendix Corporation in Holmdel and Kellers Auto Electric in Asbury Park. He enjoyed working with family at Vals Tavern in Rumson as bartender/manager and Raceway Park in Englishtown in tickets sales.

Carl's greatest joy was caring for his family.

Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife of 39 years, Barbara (Knutson) and is also survived by his daughter, Deedee and son in law Michael Napoliello, Colts Neck. Son, Carl Anderson III, Millstone. Two grandchildren, Christopher and Jenna Napoliello, Colts Neck. Sister, Carol Ciambrone, Monmouth Beach, brother, John, Maryland and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were private. A Memorial Gathering will be announced at a later date. Neary Quinn Funeral Home in Manasquan was entrusted with his arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Interfaith Neighbors, Meals on Wheels, 810 4th Ave. Asbury Park, NJ. 07712.

Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 3, 2019
