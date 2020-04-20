|
Carl Bachstadt
Middletown - Carl Bachstadt, 88, of Middletown, went home to the Lord, on April 15, 2020. He was born in Newark, on September 5, 1931 to Carl and Teresa Bachstadt. Carl served his country which he loved in the US Army and was Honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal on May 26, 1960. After the service Carl was a Union Carpenter along with being the owner/operator of Bachstadt;s Tavern from 1960 to the present time. He was a proud Republican who devoted his life to serving and helping the party foe 60 years. He hosted and sponsored events where First Lady Barbara Bush, Governor Christine Todd Whitman and Governor Chris Christie attended Bachstadt's Tavern for his support. Carl also helped many Republican candidates win elections in Monmouth County and the State of New Jersey. Carl was awarded the honor of Mayor of the Bayshore, by Senator Joseph Kyrillos. Mr. Bachstadt was a man of great humility and generosity, a man who was a great Patriot and American Hero to the Bayshore Community and the State of New Jersey. He was a life member of New Point Fire Company No.1, Keansburg, he also donated numerous properties to Monmouth County, Middletown Fire Company and Middletown First Aid. Carl's legacy will live on and we all are blessed to have had the opportunity and privilege to know and love him! He will be missed dearly. He was predeceased by his parents; Carl and Teresa Bachstadt and his sister; Veronica T. Bachstadt. Due to the current health crisis a memorial will take place at a later date. The arrangements are entrusted to the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Avenue Keansburg.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020