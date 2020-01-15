|
Carl Cosentino
Atlantic Highlands - Carl Cosentino, age 83, of Atlantic Highlands died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Jersey Shore Medical Center of Neptune, NJ.
The funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 18, at St. Agnes Church, 103 Center Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Burial will follow the mass and will be in Mt Olivet Cemetery, Middletown, on Saturday, January 18, at 11:30 am.
Calling hours will be Friday, January 17, from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, 804 St. Hwy. #36, Leonardo, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020