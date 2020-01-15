Services
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
(732) 291-0234
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC
804 St. Hwy. #36
Leonardo, NJ
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
103 Center Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Mt Olivet Cemetery
Middletown, NJ
Carl Cosentino Obituary
Carl Cosentino

Atlantic Highlands - Carl Cosentino, age 83, of Atlantic Highlands died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Jersey Shore Medical Center of Neptune, NJ.

The funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 18, at St. Agnes Church, 103 Center Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Burial will follow the mass and will be in Mt Olivet Cemetery, Middletown, on Saturday, January 18, at 11:30 am.

Calling hours will be Friday, January 17, from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, 804 St. Hwy. #36, Leonardo, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
