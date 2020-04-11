|
Carl Dammann
Formerly of Holmdel - Carl Dammann 84, died on April 10, 2020 in Vero Beach, FL.
Carl was raised in Virginia and married his high school sweetheart Barbara soon after graduation. Carl proudly served four years in the U. S, Air Force, including a deployment to Germany with the first tactical missile squadron. After his service he became a full-time student at the University of Maryland engineering school with help from Barbara working and the GI Bill. He graduated in 1961 with a BSEE degree and began a 35-year career with AT&T Bell Laboratories where he attained an MSEE degree from New York University. At Bell Labs he worked in the ever-evolving area of digital transmission ranging from copper wires to optical cables. Carl lived in Holmdel for over 50 years.
Carl was predeceased by Barbara in 2008 after 55 years of marriage, and his grandson Cpl. Brian Connelly, US Army, who was killed while serving in Iraq in February 2009.
He is survived by his son Ron of California, his son Mark and wife Jeannie of Ohio and grandson Kevin of New Jersey, and his daughter Linda and grandchildren Matthew and Laura of New Jersey, and his very special friend and companion for over 10 years, Carol Dickerson.
In accordance with Carl's wishes he was privately cremated, and any services will be private. For messages of condolence, please visit Carl's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020