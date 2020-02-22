|
Carl Edward Hiby
Mantoloking - Carl Edward Hiby, 87 of Mantoloking passed away peacefully at Crest Pointe Rehab & Nursing Home.
Born and raised on Staten Island, he and his wife Priscilla Landon Pfurr resided on Todt Hill, moving to Mantoloking, New Jersey in 1994.
Carl was predeceased by his parents Lillian And Carl Hiby and brother George Hiby. More recently he was devastated by the passing of his son Gregory Hiby.
Carl graduated Pratt Institute of Technology in New York where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Fine Arts, that included Communication, Graphics and Package Design. Carl served in the United States Army as a Lt. as a communications specialist.
Carl worked with Grumman Aircraft, designing literature for the various aircraft products that they produced. Moving on to Walter Darwin Teague Associates, he headed the package design division overseeing products such as Duncan Hines, Gulf Oil, Pringles and Pan American Airlines .His prize design was the Pringles container as is seen on the shelves of grocery stores today. Carl also designed the exterior graphics of Pan Am passenger and cargo airlines. Tiffany was a major client of Hiby Associates.
Carl was a Realtor on Staten Island and Bay Head, New Jersey.
He had a passion for photography and could be frequently seen at the local boatyards, or taking photographs of sunsets or other water scenes at the Jersey Shore. Carl loved his Collie dogs and enjoyed walking and exploring various areas with his companions McCoy and Daniel. In later years "Jewel" walked him along the streets and lanes of Mantoloking.
Carl served on the Board of Governors at Staten Island University Hospital and was a former member of Richmond County Country Club. He was a member of Pratt Alumnus Assn., Mantoloking Men's Club, Mantoloking Volunteer Fire Dept and served on the Vestry of All Saints Church, Bay Head.
He is survived by his wife Priscilla, daughter Lydia Hiby from a previous marriage, two step sons and their wives Peter and Dina Flihan, Briarcliff Manor, NY and Andrew and Jill Flihan, Toms River, and two grandchildren Emma Flihan and Joseph Flihan of New York City.
A memorial service will be held at All Saints Church, Bay Head in the Spring.
Donations in Carl's name can be made to All Saints Church, 600 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, New Jersey 08742, or Point Pleasant Beach First Aid and Emergency Rescue Squad 611 Laurel Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey 08742. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020