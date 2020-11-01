1/
Carl G. Moffler
Carl G. Moffler

Howell Township - Carl G. Moffler, 67 of Howell Township passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Willow Springs Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Brick Township. Born in Red Bank, he lived in Middletown Township prior to moving to Howell Township 42 years ago.

Mr. Moffler was a self-employed carpenter.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman; and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who adored his family.

Surviving are his wife, Lynne Eccleston Moffler; his son, Justin Moffler, Howell Township; his daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Mark Eisenhauer, Freehold; his grandson, Mark Eisenhauer, Jr.; and his brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Suzanne Moffler, Bedford, Virginia.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Donations in his memory to the American Diabetes Association, 1160 Route 22 East, Suite 301, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 would be appreciated.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
