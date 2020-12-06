1/
Carl J. Davis
Carl J. Davis

Lanoka Harbor - Carl J. Davis, 76, of Lanoka Harbor passed away on December 4, 2020. Carl was born in Mountain Home, NC, raised in Milanville, PA and resided in Forked River since 1970. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 until 1964 and was overseas during the Bay of Pigs invasion. Carl first worked in a precious metals refinery before spending the next 43 years in recreational vehicle sales. Carl loved his family but Disney World came in a close second. He loved camping with his family, particularly at Fort Wildness and enjoyed golfing, bowling and fishing. He attended all his grandchildren's sporting activities. Carl was a jokester although no one laughed harder at his own jokes then him.

Predeceased by his brothers, Raymond and Leonard Davis, Carl is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley Davis, daughter Danielle Gudzak, sons Frank, Carl Jr. (Jennifer) and Timothy (Katie), 10 grandchildren, sister Barbara Dexter (Skyler) and brother Gerald Davis.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Graveside services at Good Luck Cemetery, Lanoka Harbor, at 11:15 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carl's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, 50 people limit in the funeral home with face masks and social distancing required.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
