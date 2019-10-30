|
|
Carl R. Marciniak
Bayville - Carl R. Marciniak, 81, of Bayville, died suddenly at home on October 30, 2019. Born and raised in Jersey City, he lived in Clifton before moving to Bayville 25 years ago. Mr. Marciniak was in the envelope industry for many years. He proudly served his country in the armed forces. Carl was an avid Jets and Mets fan. He was a devoted husband, father, and pop-pop. His family meant everything to him, and his greatest joy in life was spending time with them.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years Pat; his loving daughter Christine Basilicata and her husband Richard; four grandchildren, Nicole, Amanda, Samantha and Jason. Also surviving are his brother Frank and his sister Eleanor Jankowski and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Friday, Nov. 1st, from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Funeral Saturday, 10am at the funeral home before celebrating a 11am funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Church, Bayville. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019