Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Leo the Great R.C. Ch.
50 Hurley's Lane
Lincroft, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
100 Chapel Hill Rd
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Raymond Price


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl Raymond Price Obituary
Carl Raymond Price

Middletown - Carl Raymond Price, 89, of Shady Oaks in Middletown passed away Wednesday, June 5th with his family by his side.

Born in 1929, raised in Brooklyn, NY and Rainbow Lakes, NJ. Mr. Price attended St. Augustine's Diocesan High School in Brooklyn. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Niagara University, NY and a Master of Arts degree in Psychological Foundations from Columbia University, NY He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

In 1957, Mr. Price married the former Gloria Anne Knauf of Newark, NJ whom he met when they worked together at P. Ballantine & Sons, brewers in Newark. Mr. Price had a long career in Personnel Administration/ Human Resources, including positions as Personnel Director for several companies in the N.Y. and N.J. area. Later he joined the N.J. State Department of Transportation as a Senior Negotiator, working on highway improvement throughout the state until his retirement in 2000.

Mr. Price was pre-deceased by his parents, Jessie and Joseph Price, by his brothers, Joseph and Edward Price, and in 2013 by his beloved daughter, Catherine Price Scully. He is survived by his beloved wife Gloria of 62 years, and their children John (Patricia), Mary (Daniel), Kevin (Elaine), Edward (Francine), Peter (Libby), Paul (Mary Ellen), Rita (David), and Suzanne (Jon), 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Price had a love for swimming, reading, music, movies and community theatre acting. He was a long-time parishioner of the community of St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, to which he was especially devoted. A very special thank you to the amazing staff at Grace Healthcare.

A celebration of his life will be 4:00 - 8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 12th at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. 07701. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:15 am Thursday, June 13th at St. Leo the Great R.C. Ch. 50 Hurley's Lane Lincroft, NJ. 07738. Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery 100 Chapel Hill Rd Red Bank, NJ 07701.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (JDRF)

at https://www.jdrf.org/newjerseymetro/ are appreciated.

Please visit Carl's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now