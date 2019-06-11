|
Carl Raymond Price
Middletown - Carl Raymond Price, 89, of Shady Oaks in Middletown passed away Wednesday, June 5th with his family by his side.
Born in 1929, raised in Brooklyn, NY and Rainbow Lakes, NJ. Mr. Price attended St. Augustine's Diocesan High School in Brooklyn. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Niagara University, NY and a Master of Arts degree in Psychological Foundations from Columbia University, NY He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
In 1957, Mr. Price married the former Gloria Anne Knauf of Newark, NJ whom he met when they worked together at P. Ballantine & Sons, brewers in Newark. Mr. Price had a long career in Personnel Administration/ Human Resources, including positions as Personnel Director for several companies in the N.Y. and N.J. area. Later he joined the N.J. State Department of Transportation as a Senior Negotiator, working on highway improvement throughout the state until his retirement in 2000.
Mr. Price was pre-deceased by his parents, Jessie and Joseph Price, by his brothers, Joseph and Edward Price, and in 2013 by his beloved daughter, Catherine Price Scully. He is survived by his beloved wife Gloria of 62 years, and their children John (Patricia), Mary (Daniel), Kevin (Elaine), Edward (Francine), Peter (Libby), Paul (Mary Ellen), Rita (David), and Suzanne (Jon), 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Price had a love for swimming, reading, music, movies and community theatre acting. He was a long-time parishioner of the community of St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, to which he was especially devoted. A very special thank you to the amazing staff at Grace Healthcare.
A celebration of his life will be 4:00 - 8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 12th at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. 07701. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:15 am Thursday, June 13th at St. Leo the Great R.C. Ch. 50 Hurley's Lane Lincroft, NJ. 07738. Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery 100 Chapel Hill Rd Red Bank, NJ 07701.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (JDRF)
at https://www.jdrf.org/newjerseymetro/ are appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 11, 2019