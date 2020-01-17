Services
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Asbury Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Vetrano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Vetrano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Vetrano Obituary
Carl Vetrano

Eatontown - Carl Vetrano, of Eatontown, passed away January 15, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center. He was 71 years old.

Carl was a Sales Manager at Garden State Auto Parts, and was also a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Asbury Park.

Surviving are his loving mother, Josephine Vetrano, two daughters; Elizabeth Vetrano of TX, Katherine Vetrano of Eatontown,his brother Joseph Vetrano Sr. of Neptune, his grandson Cidney Haberl, and his beloved partner Michele Cimiluca of Eatontown.

A 10:30am memorial mass will be held January 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Asbury Park. All funeral services are under the direction of Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -