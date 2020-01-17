|
Carl Vetrano
Eatontown - Carl Vetrano, of Eatontown, passed away January 15, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center. He was 71 years old.
Carl was a Sales Manager at Garden State Auto Parts, and was also a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Asbury Park.
Surviving are his loving mother, Josephine Vetrano, two daughters; Elizabeth Vetrano of TX, Katherine Vetrano of Eatontown,his brother Joseph Vetrano Sr. of Neptune, his grandson Cidney Haberl, and his beloved partner Michele Cimiluca of Eatontown.
A 10:30am memorial mass will be held January 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Asbury Park. All funeral services are under the direction of Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020