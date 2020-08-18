1/1
Carl W. Goetz Jr.
1939 - 2020
Carl W. Goetz, Jr.

Toms River - Carl William Goetz, Jr., 80, of Toms River, passed away on August 16, 2020 at his home. Born in Cassville, NJ, Carl lived in Jackson prior to moving to Toms River 16 years ago. After high school, Carl proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Later, he worked as a groundsman for the Ocean County Vocational Schools in Toms River. Upon retiring, he worked as a courier for the schools. Carl was an avid hunter and fisherman. Carl was predeceased by his beloved grandfather Constantine Goetz, his parents Carl and Gladys Goetz, his brother Ronald G. Goetz, and his daughter Sherri Guido. He is survived by his wife Carol Anne Goetz and his sister Judy Wright, along with (5) stepchildren and (1) granddaughter. Carl was a wonderful caring person and will be missed by all. Viewing hours will be held on Thursday, August 20th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 21st at 11:00 AM at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home followed by interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood, NJ.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
AUG
20
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
Funeral services provided by
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
812 Arnold Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
(732) 892-0100
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
It was always such a pleasure to see Carl come into the Jackson Center on his routes. A truly kind man with nothing but positive things to say. I am sure he will be missed by everyone who knew him, me included.
John Fogerty
Coworker
August 18, 2020
Carl would always brighten my day with a smile and a story when he came into our office at OCVTS. He was a genuine and kind man. My thoughts are with your family at this difficult time.
Jennifer Etzkorn
Coworker
August 18, 2020
From Jackson Sporting Goods to Ocean County Vo-Tech it was always nice to see your smile and to talk. We will miss you.
Rest in Peace Bubby. You will be missed. Rick and Roxanne Beers
Richard and Roxanne Beers
Friend
August 18, 2020
Will miss you our friend. Rest now. Tony and kathie
August 18, 2020
Anthony/kathy Nasta
Friend
August 18, 2020
In heaven the bucks are always big and the fish are always biting. Rest in peace Bub, John & Linda McCarthy
John McCarthy
Friend
