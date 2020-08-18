Carl W. Goetz, Jr.



Toms River - Carl William Goetz, Jr., 80, of Toms River, passed away on August 16, 2020 at his home. Born in Cassville, NJ, Carl lived in Jackson prior to moving to Toms River 16 years ago. After high school, Carl proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Later, he worked as a groundsman for the Ocean County Vocational Schools in Toms River. Upon retiring, he worked as a courier for the schools. Carl was an avid hunter and fisherman. Carl was predeceased by his beloved grandfather Constantine Goetz, his parents Carl and Gladys Goetz, his brother Ronald G. Goetz, and his daughter Sherri Guido. He is survived by his wife Carol Anne Goetz and his sister Judy Wright, along with (5) stepchildren and (1) granddaughter. Carl was a wonderful caring person and will be missed by all. Viewing hours will be held on Thursday, August 20th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 21st at 11:00 AM at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home followed by interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood, NJ.









