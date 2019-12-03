Services
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 971-6800
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Pius X
300 W. Lacey Rd
Forked River, NJ
Carl William Moscatello


1947 - 2019
Carl William Moscatello Obituary
Carl William Moscatello

Waretown - Carl William Moscatello, age 72, of Waretown, NJ, gained his angel wings suddenly on December 2nd 2019. He was born in Jersey City, NJ, on November 14th 1947.

Carl was married to his wife of almost 43 years Francine Moscatello on March 5th 1977. Carl was proud to serve his country as a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an organ donor and selflessly thought of others before himself.

He is survived by his children, Faith and son in law Christopher Linnell, and Amanda and son in law Anthony Kaloyerakis, and his two grandchildren, Owen Kaloyerakis and Joseph Carl Linnell.

Funeral arrangements will be held at Layton's Home for Funerals, 250 W. Lacey Rd Forked River, NJ 08731 Visitation December 6, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Funeral mass will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10am at the Church of Saint Pius X, 300 W. Lacey Rd Forked River, Nj 08731. Cremation service will be at the Ocean County Memorial Park 1722 Silverton Road Toms River, Nj 08753.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
