Carleen Smith
Tinton Falls - Carleen J. Smith, 89, of Tinton Falls, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side on October 3, 2019 at Preferred Care at Wall, Allenwood, NJ.
Carleen was born in Parkersburg, Wood County, WV a daughter of the late Frank J. and Clemma (Stephens) Elliott. She graduated Parkersburg High School and enjoyed a rewarding career as a secretary and receptionist for various companies in the Parkersburg area. She moved to New Jersey in 2002 and worked as a door greeter for Commerce Bank through 2007. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Reformation in West Long Branch, NJ and former member of the First Lutheran Church, Parkersburg, WV.
Surviving Carleen are her brother H.R. Elliott of Hudson FL; her devoted son James Michael "Mike" Smith and his wife Louise of Tinton Falls, NJ; three grandsons, Jeromy M. Smith and his wife Crystal of Parkersburg, WV, Kirk H.J. Smith and his wife Sonia of Neptune, NJ and Liam S.E. Smith of Tinton Falls, NJ, and three great grandsons; Gage, Tyler and Christian Smith of Parkersburg, WV.
She was predeceased in 1994 by her beloved husband, James A. Smith; a brother George Elliot and sister Tillie Elliott Little.
Services and interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens in Parkersburg, WV.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019