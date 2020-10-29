Carlo M. Gaudenti



Manchester - Carlo M. Gaudenti, 81, of Manchester passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at home. Born in Jersey City, he grew up there and later lived in Hazlet and Jackson before settling in Manchester.



Carl was a trusted automotive technician for nearly 60 years. He served the Hazlet and Middletown area for over 40 years at B&G Gulf, Hazlet Plaza Repairs, Neighborhood Mobil and Dick's Auto Electric. His hobbies included auto racing and was a member of the NHRA. Carl served as an Elder at Faith Reformed Church before moving to Ocean County. He was also a youth advisor for 25 years. He is currently a member of Hope Presbyterian Church in Lakewood NJ.



He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Stella Gaudenti; his brothers Alexander, Dominic and Daniel Gaudenti; and his sister, Esther Gaudenti Krywicki. He is survived his wife of 49 years Dawn (Richards) Gaudenti; his daughter Jennifer Walsh of Toms River; his sons, Joseph Gaudenti of Avon by the Sea and Richard Gaudenti of West New York; his granddaughter, Mackenzie Walsh and grandson Colin Walsh of Toms River; and many nieces and nephews.



A private cremation was entrusted to Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River. A memorial service is being planned, and will be announced when arrangements are complete.









