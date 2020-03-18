Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-0003
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:30 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlo Morsella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlo Morsella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlo Morsella Obituary
Carlo Morsella

Whiting - Carlo Morsella, age 79, of Whiting, died Monday, March 16 at home. Born in Rome, Italy, he lived in North Arlington prior to moving to Whiting 15 years ago. He was employed as an accountant with the Italian Trade Commission, New York, NY for many years until his retirement.

Carlo was a member of the Village 5 Bocce Club and enjoyed soccer, golf, hockey, cooking and gardening.

He was predeceased by his parents, Antonio and Gina (D'Onofrio) Morsella.

Carlo is survived by his loving wife, Irene Morsella; sons, Anthony and Giorgio Morsella; a sister Clara Morsella and 2 grandchildren, Julia and Alexander.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd.,Whiting. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -