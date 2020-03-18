|
Carlo Morsella
Whiting - Carlo Morsella, age 79, of Whiting, died Monday, March 16 at home. Born in Rome, Italy, he lived in North Arlington prior to moving to Whiting 15 years ago. He was employed as an accountant with the Italian Trade Commission, New York, NY for many years until his retirement.
Carlo was a member of the Village 5 Bocce Club and enjoyed soccer, golf, hockey, cooking and gardening.
He was predeceased by his parents, Antonio and Gina (D'Onofrio) Morsella.
Carlo is survived by his loving wife, Irene Morsella; sons, Anthony and Giorgio Morsella; a sister Clara Morsella and 2 grandchildren, Julia and Alexander.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd.,Whiting. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020