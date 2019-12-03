|
Carlo Spada
Carlo Spada passed away on Monday, December 2nd, 2019. Carlo was born and raised in Brooklyn and retired from his civil service as a decorated New York City police detective before moving to the Jersey Shore. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family, tanning in Ship Bottom, singing with the top down, breaking balls, and theatre. He was also an expert thoroughbred handicapper and spent a lifetime researching the Kennedy assassination. He would want you to know that Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone.
He was predeceased by his faithful and loving wife, Lauretta. He is survived by his favorite son Cristian and his fiancé Kayti, his other son Brian and his wife Steffani, and his favorite daughter (by default) Tracy and her husband James. He will be especially missed by his grandchildren, James Cristian Sandahl and Kayva Carmella Spada.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, December 6th, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm and 7:00-9:00 pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday at 11:30 am at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 747 West Bay Avenue, Barnegat. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019