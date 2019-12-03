Services
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church
747 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlo Spada
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlo Spada

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlo Spada Obituary
Carlo Spada

Carlo Spada passed away on Monday, December 2nd, 2019. Carlo was born and raised in Brooklyn and retired from his civil service as a decorated New York City police detective before moving to the Jersey Shore. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family, tanning in Ship Bottom, singing with the top down, breaking balls, and theatre. He was also an expert thoroughbred handicapper and spent a lifetime researching the Kennedy assassination. He would want you to know that Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone.

He was predeceased by his faithful and loving wife, Lauretta. He is survived by his favorite son Cristian and his fiancé Kayti, his other son Brian and his wife Steffani, and his favorite daughter (by default) Tracy and her husband James. He will be especially missed by his grandchildren, James Cristian Sandahl and Kayva Carmella Spada.

A Viewing will be held on Friday, December 6th, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm and 7:00-9:00 pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday at 11:30 am at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 747 West Bay Avenue, Barnegat. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -