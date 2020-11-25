Carlos Benitez



Manchester Twp. - Carlos Benitez, 73, of Pine Lake Park, Manchester Twp. passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. Carlos worked for Aramark, Point Pleasant for 19 years before retiring. Born in Ecuador, he came to the United States and resided in Queens, NY before moving to Manchester Twp. 20 years ago. Carlos was a parishioner of The Church of Saint Anthony Claret, Lakewood. He was a Eucharist Minister and was involved in the prayer group. Carlos was predeceased by his wife Ines J. Panora in 2012. Carlos is survived by 3 sons Freddy, Wilson, Carlos, his daughter Shelly Gonzalez, 4 brothers Jesus, Manuel, Vicente, Pedro, 2 sisters Margarita, Julia and 8 grandchildren. Funeral Mass was held privately, and he was buried at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.









