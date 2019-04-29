|
Viewing
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
View Map
Riggs Funeral Home,
130 North Rt. 9 (aka Main Street)
Viewing
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Riggs Funeral Home,
130 North Rt. 9 (aka Main Street)
Viewing
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
View Map
Riggs Funeral Home,
130 North Rt. 9 (aka Main Street)
Liturgy
View Map
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Carly Fetzer
Bayville - Carly Fetzer, 18, of Bayville , NJ, earned her angel wings on April 26, at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Carly lived her entire life in Bayville, where she attended H&M Potter School and Berkeley Township Elementary School. Carly is a 2018 graduate of Central Regional High School. Her time spent in school was always highlighted by the unwavering support of the students and staff members. Everyone welcomed Carly with open arms at every school she attended. The outpouring of love from our community has been both humbling and comforting. No words could ever truly express how heartwarming it was to know that we were not on this journey alone. Carly took great pride in being the Special Needs Ambassador at the Bayville Elks Lodge, from 2015 to the present. Carly brought joy and love to anyone who had the pleasure of meeting her. Her spunky personality, smile and sheer will to bounce back, time after time, will never be forgotten. Carly was happiest when she was surrounded by those she loved. Talking on the phone, attending her twin sister Ryanne's softball games, and vacationing in Myrtle Beach, SC, were among some of her favorite past times. Carly and Grandma could never go a day without seeing each other or talking multiple times on the phone. Grandma left us eighteen days ago to greet you and take care of you for eternity.
Carly was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Robert & Roseanne Fetzer and her maternal grandparents, Richard & Marie Gogger.
Surviving are her loving parents, Robert & Claudine Fetzer and her twin sister, Ryanne Fetzer, all of Bayville. Her aunts Michele Gogger of Forked River and Kim Fetzer of Barnegat.
Loving cousins Jeffrey & Kaylee Pereira of Barnegat and Christopher Gogger of Forked River.
Great Aunt & Uncle, Frank & Linda Casciano of Forked River as well as many supportive friends.
In lieu of flowers donations in Carly's memory can be made to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia/Give the Gift of Childhood found at the following website...give.chop.edu. We would appreciate donations using the option designating "Research".
We are asking everyone to wear red or their "Team Carly" shirt to the viewing at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9 (aka Main Street) Forked River on Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 1-3pm and 6-9pm and on Thursday from 9:30 until 10:00 am. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Thursday, at St. Barnabas RC Church, 33 Woodland Road, Bayville at 11:00 am entombment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 29, 2019
