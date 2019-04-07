|
|
Carmel E. Robertson
Berkeley Twp. - Carmel E. Robertson, 83, of Berkeley Twp. died Friday, March 29, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Newark, she resided in Union before moving to Berkeley Twp. in 2003. Carmel was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 10061, Lakehurst and American Legion Post 129, Toms River. Carmel was predeceased by her husband Delwyn in 2015 and her son Richard Dombrosky. Carmel is survived by her son Peter Dombrosky and his wife, Julie of Trexlertown, PA, her daughter Donna D'Amico of Toms River, her daughter-in-law Kathy Scuorzo and her husband Frank of Bridgewater, 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great grandchild due this July. Memorial gathering 12-2pm with a service at 1:15pm Saturday, April 13, 2019 at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019