Carmel M. Stein
Holmdel - Carmel M. Stein, 87, of Holmdel passed away peacefully, Friday, October 11th at home.
Carmel Mildred, "Millie", Guerra Tesoro Stein was a woman who didn't accept boundaries, pushed limits and was the heart and soul of her family. She was a passionate supporter of the underserved, early adopter of woman's lib, pushed her girls to go beyond the obvious and loved her family and friends unconditionally.
Born in 1932 in Newark, NJ she was instilled with a strong work ethic from her parents who immigrated to this country in the early 1900's. She attended Red Bank Catholic High School and was a lifelong resident of Monmouth County for over 80 years, raising three daughters in Holmdel with her former husband Ciro Tesoro.
In 1989, she married Dr. Herbert Stein who she proclaimed was the "love of my life." Together, they lived a full and joyous life of travel and laughter until his passing in 2012.
Her greatest joy was becoming a grandmother to Sam, Anna, Jake, Ella and Mia and she shared her wisdom, passions and beliefs with each one of them. Carmel is predeceased by her husband, Dr. Herbert Stein and survived by her children Lisa Tesoro, Red Bank, Lynn & Michael Cardelfe, Spring Lake, Lori Tesoro, Nashville, TN, Linda & Harry Sichette, Fulton, MD and Jayne Stein, Tinton Falls; her five grandchildren Sam, Anna, Jake, Ella & Mia.
Visitation Thursday October 17th 4-7 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial Friday October 18th 10:00 am at St. Benedict's RC Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel. Burial to follow in Holmdel Cemetery, Holmdel.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made in memory of Carmel to Parker Health Foundation, 211 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701, parkerfamilyhealthcenter.org or the Food Pantry at St. Benedict's RC Church. For messages of condolence, please visit Carmel's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019