|
|
Carmela Borg
Toms River - Carmela Borg, age 79, of Toms River, New Jersey passed away on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at her residence.
Carmela was born April 14, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY as the daughter of the late Louis and Jasmine Cardillo. Carmela was a devoted homemaker and also a former associate at Costco Wholesalers in Brick, NJ.
Wife of the late George Michael Borg, and mother of the late Donna Borg, she is survived by her two daughters, Dawn Smith and her husband Allen of Toms River, NJ and Carol Vorrasi and her husband Edward of Toms River, NJ; a sister, Joanne Monteleone, a brother, Louis Cardillo and his wife Adriana; five grandchildren, Jackie, Brittany, Lexi, Ryan and Jake and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701, on Monday September 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 in the Holy Family Church, 1139 E. County Line Road, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Burial will follow in the BG William C. Doyle New Jersey Veterans Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Wrightstown, NJ 08562.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to by visiting Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Borg family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 18, 2019