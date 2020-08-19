1/1
Carmela Krajunus
1923 - 2020
Carmela Krajunus

Union Beach - Carmela (DeLuca) Krajunus, 96, of Union Beach, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tues, Aug 18, 2020 at Bayshore Hospital in Holmdel. She was born Carmela DeLuca on Dec 12, 1923 in Manhattan, New York. In 1979, she moved to Jersey City, and in 2000 she moved to Union Beach where she settled and remained. Carmela was a communicant of Holy Family R.C. Church, Union Beach, and was a volunteer in the Thrift Shop. She worked for Bloomingdales Department Store, NY, NY for many years before retirement.

She was predeceased by her parents, Theresa (Grimaldi) and Nicholas DeLuca, and her beloved husband, John Theodore Krajunus. Carmela is survived by her loving and devoted children, John Anthony Krajunus and his wife, Marta of East Rutherford, and Richard Krajunus and his wife, Patricia of Hazlet, her cherished grandchildren, Richard D., Richard J., Alex, John and Jacqueline Krajunus and her treasured great-grandchildren, Reese and Isla Krajunus. Carmela will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Thurs, Aug 20, 2020 from 2 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM, and Fri morning, Aug 21, 2020 from 10 AM to 11 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 Hwy/Rt 35 North, Hazlet, NJ 07730. A prayer service will be offered at the funeral home at 10:30 AM on Fri morning. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, NJ 07031. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.

As per the regulations imposed through the State of New Jersey, there will now be a maximum of 50 persons allowed in the funeral home at one time. We thank you for your understanding during this time. Face protection is also required as per state regulations.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
