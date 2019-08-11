|
Carmela Lepore
Manchester - Carmela Lepore 99 of Manchester died August 7, 2019 with her children at her side at Center for Hope Hospice and Palliative Care (Peggy's House), Scotch Plains. Born in Newark, to Anna and Emanuel DeAngelis she resided in New Providence for 31 years before moving to Manchester in 1981. She is predeceased by her husband Leonard W in 2010 and siblings, Richard & Emanuel DeAngelis and her twin Frances DeAngelis. Surviving are her son, Leonard R of Randolph, daughter, Elaine McAndrew of Ocean Ridge, Fl, 2 brothers, Philip DeAngelis of Whippany and Nicholas DeAngelis of Toms River, sister, Sarah Riso of Manchester, 2 grandchildren, Matthew & Daniel and 4 great grandchildren, Blake, Anthony, William & Kathryn Visitation is Monday 3-7 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Tuesday 10 Am at St John's Church, Lakehurst with interment to follow at St Peter's Cemetery, Belleville. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Peggy's House 1900 Raritan Road, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019