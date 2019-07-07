|
Carmela "Kerm" Lewis
Bayville - Carmela "Kerm" Lewis, 94, of Bayville, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on July 4, 2019. Born and raised in East Orange, she was a resident of Bayville since 1948. Mrs. Lewis has served Berkeley Township for over 30 years before retiring in 1994. She served as Township Clerk, Board of Health member and secretary, Registrar of Vital Statistics, Planning Board member and Search Officer for Municipal Liens. Mrs. Lewis also continued her education graduating with Degrees from Rutgers University and Ocean County College in Public Management, Municipal Records Management and Local Election Administration as well as attaining her Certified Municipal Clerk Diploma. She was a member of Faith Community United Methodist Church and the Berkeley Township Historical Society serving in many capacities. Kerm was a Past President of the Ocean County Municipal Clerks Association, member of NJ State League of Municipal Clerks and International Institute of Municipal Clerks, on the Advisory Board of Ocean County Health Advisory Council and the NJ State First Aid Council. Also, Mrs. Lewis was an advocate of working women as a member of Soroptimist International Club of Toms River a Professional Women's Association and served on the Advisory Committee on the Status of Women. Carmela dedicated herself to pursuing training and professional education to expand her knowledge to serve the needs of Berkeley Township.
Surviving are 3 children: Sandra Dankowski, Laurel Jean Grube and her husband Louis, and Glenn Lewis; 3 grandchildren: Bonnie Grube and her husband Esmael Eissa, Wayne Lewis and Jonathan Lewis; 1 great grandchild Farouk Eissa; and Carmela's sister Flora Owen, sister-in-law Verna Smith and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Edgar in 1972.
Visiting hours will be Monday, July 8th, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Relatives and friends please meet at Church to attend the Funeral Services on Tuesday, July 9th, at 11am at Faith Community United Methodist Church, 526 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville 08721. Burial will follow at Bayville Cemetery behind the Church. Donations in Kerm's memory may be sent to the "Church" or to Berkeley Township Historical Society, 759 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville 08721.
