Carmela Lorraine Lipari
Boynton Beach, FL - Carmela Lorraine Lipari of Boynton Beach, FL, 97 years of age, passed on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 with her beloved daughter, Joan, by her side.
Lorraine was born in Brooklyn, New York, the youngest of seven children, to Antonio and Carmela LaFrieda. Her siblings, Louis, Anna, Thomas, Arthur, Patrick and Frank, preceded her in death.
A creative and inspired artist, Lorraine had a master's degree in Art from Columbia University and taught for the New York City school system where she served as an Art Department head and teacher until she retired in the mid-1970s. After retiring from teaching, she founded a successful real estate company in Roslyn, New York and later, in Palm Beach Florida. She continued her success in this field for decades, finally retiring at the age of 94. Never one to sit still, she continued to teach art to all who wanted to learn with the patience and care only a seasoned teacher can impart. Lorraine was a vibrant and caring woman, adored by all who met her, who loved dancing and winning at mahjong.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Samuel, her adored son, Dr. Robert J. Lipari, and daughter-in-law, Irene Lipari. She is survived by her daughter, Joan March and husband Robert, and daughter-in-law, Carmen. She was the cherished grandmother to Lisa Lipari, Robert March Jr., Christine Napolitano and her husband, Marc, Dr. Christopher Lipari and his wife Grace, Dr. Brian Lipari and his wife, Roseann, Bethany Sommerson and Cassy Constantin. She was adored by her great grandchildren, Brendon, Kaitlyn, Sophia, Chase, Luca, Kathleen, Oliver, Caden, Jude, and Harlow, as well as her many wonderful nephews, nieces, and friends.
Friends and relatives may visit on Sunday, July 28, 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., at the Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Avenue, Asbury Park, New Jersey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's of the Assumption, 46 Richmond Ave, Deal, NJ.
Interment to follow at St. Charles/Resurrection Cemeteries, 2015 Wellwood Ave, Farmingdale, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Rett Syndrome Research Trust, 67 Under Cliff Road, Trumbull, CT 06611 or at www.reverserett.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 26, 2019