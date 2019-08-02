|
Carmela (Camie) Marie O'Rourke
Morris Plains - Carmela (Camie) Marie O'Rourke, 77, of Morris Plains, passed away on July 30, 2019. She was born on September 16, 1941 in Morristown, New Jersey to the late Natalis and Marjorie (McMahon) Chiappa. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 51 years, Brian J. O'Rourke, in September 2013.
Camie and Brian raised their family in Morris Township where they spent most of their lives before moving to Barnegat and became active members of St. Mary's Parish. A devoted Catholic, Camie was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Rosary Society and volunteered for the St. Vincent DePaul Society. After her children were grown, she became an executive assistant for Honeywell (formerly Allied Signal) and Hewlett Packard.
Brian and Camie had five children, their spouses and eight grandchildren: Kathleen and Richard Boland and their daughters, Courtney and Kelly, of Wall Township, NJ; Karen and Mark Zatorski and their sons, Jack and Kevin, of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ; Marjorie and Dennis Wagner, and their children Emily and Daniel, of Morris Plains, NJ; Brian and Jennifer O'Rourke, and their son Declan, of Charlotte, NC; and Steven and Christine O'Rourke, and their son Colin, of Morris Plains, NJ.
Camie leaves behind her siblings, Joseph Chiappa, Thomas and Donna Chiappa, and Sr. Theresa Chiappa, SSC, and was preceded in death by her sister Natalie Cunningham. Camie is also survived by two sisters in-law, Virginia McLaughlin and Nancy O'Rourke; dear friend Sr. Jo Mascera, SSC and was blessed to have many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains, NJ, on Sunday, August 4 from 2-6PM. Mass will be offered on Monday, August 5 at 10:30AM at St. Virgil's Roman Catholic Church, Morris Plains. A private burial will be held at Bg. Gn. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Camie's name can be made to : https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=5908840&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
Published in Daily Record & Asbury Park Press on Aug. 2, 2019