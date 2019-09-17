|
|
Carmela Snyder
Toms River - Carmela "Millie" Snyder (DeCarlo), 87, of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, she moved to Toms River in 1968. She retired from a long, successful career with Sears as an Assistant Manager of Operations to spend time with her family, which she enjoyed doing the most. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed entertaining, and always threw a great party. She enjoyed numerous family vacations, annual Wild Wood vacations with her friends, and loved her trips to Atlantic City. Millie was a dedicated parishioner of St Justin the Martyr RC Church and served as President of the Holy Rosary Society. She is preceded in death by her parents Salvatore and Mary (Campenelli) and her sisters, Mary Risoldi and Rose Cavanaugh. Surviving her are her loving husband of 66 years Emory James Snyder, her beloved children Loralee "Lori" Juliano and her husband Tom of Forked River, NJ, and James Snyder and his wife Mary of Lanoka Harbor, NJ, her brother Salvatore DeCarlo Jr of Port St Lucie, FL, four grandchildren; Michele and Jason England, Michael Snyder, and Jamilyn Snyder, two great grandchildren; Kylie Lynn and Leanna Faith England, her loving care givers Nana and Megan Leonard, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Her family would also like to extend their deepest gratitude to the dedicated nurses and staff of VNA Hospice. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4 to 8pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 995 Fischer Blvd, Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 9:30am at St Justin the Martyr RC Church. Burial will follow to St Joseph Cemetery, 62 Cedar Grove Rd, Toms River, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to VNA Hospice, 1433 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753, in her memory. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 17, 2019