Carmela "Cori" Van Wicklen
Penfield, NY - Carmela "Cori" Van Wicklen passed away peacefully at her residence in Penfield, NY on July 5, 2019, at 89 years of age.
A sweet and nurturing soul, Cori spent most of her career years as a certified nurse's aide and a home health aide. Her smile would light up a room and she will be missed by all who know her.
Born and raised in New Jersey, Cori moved to Penfield, NY where she eventually retired.
Surviving are son and daughter-in-law Edward and Linn Van Wicklen of York, PA, son and daughter-in-law John and Donna Van Wicklen of Penfield, NY, daughter, and son-in-law Cindy and Thomas White of Bear, DE, and daughter and son-in-law Dawn and Rich Thomas of Brick, NJ. Also surviving are grandchildren Denise, Eddie, Jonathan, Carrie, Billie, Henry, Ian, and great-grandchildren Maegan, Morgan, River, Tavin, Joshua, David, Emma, Jacob, and Bella. Cori now joins her great-grandson Montie in heaven.
The memories and joy of Cori's life will be privately celebrated by family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 8, 2019