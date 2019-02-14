Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Long Branch - Carmella Celli, age 95 of Long Branch, died with her son by her side on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Mrs. Celli was born in Long Branch and was a life resident. She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish and the Long Branch Seniors.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Celli, Sr; her parents, Savino and Orsola Corrado; and her sister, Nancy Tomaino. Surviving is her son John Celli, Jr.; her sister in law Dr. Mary Jane Celli and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15 from 4 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral Saturday; 9 am at the funeral home followed by a Mass at 10 am at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 14, 2019
