|
|
Carmella R. Roma
West Long Branch - Carmella R. Roma, 99 of West Long Branch passed away peacefully Sunday, February 2nd at home.
Born and raised in Hackensack, Carmella moved to Lacey Township in 1978 and in 2012 moved to West Long Branch to live with her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
Carmella looked forward to Fridays at the Sitting Duck Restaurant. She enjoyed fishing, crabbing and any activity that kept her outdoors. Carmella's greatest joy was being with her family, especially her great granddaughter. She loved taking care of everyone.
Carmella was predeceased by her husband Gennaro A. Roma. Surviving is her son & daughter-in-law Al & Sabine Roma; her grandchildren Allyson Thomas & her husband Richard and Toni Roma; her nieces Patricia Spielman & her husband Michael and Lucille Calabrese; her nephew Charles Gurisi & his wife JoAnne; her beloved dog Becca and her dedicated caregiver Georgia.
Visitation Thursday, February 6th 11:00 am until the time of the service at 1:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724, www.monmouthcountyspca.org. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Carmella's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020