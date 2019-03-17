|
Carmelo Coco
Long Branch - Carmelo Coco, 94, of Long Branch, went home peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
A man of incredible strength and the patriarch of a family that spanned four generations. Carmelo moved his family from Catania, Sicily in 1968 to the United States. This took tremendous courage as he left behind family, friends and a lucrative food (export) business as an accountant. He worked hard, raised his daughters in a loving, fun-filled life of many return trips to Sicily; and his heart was just as great as the distance between the two countries.
He was predeceased by his wife, Angela and his former wife, Rosina.
Surviving are his daughters, Frances (Samuel) Fuoco and Patricia (Thomas) Philburn; 7 grandchildren, Teresa (Steve) DiMezza, Guy (Ivette) Fuoco, Michael (Katie) Fuoco, Davide (Sarah) Fuoco, Angela (John) Nicola, Amanda (Bill) Walsh and Christina Philburn (Layne Berkley) and 12 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 4-8 pm Tuesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 am Wednesday at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Neptune. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the . For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019