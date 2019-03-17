Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
(732) 229-8855
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmelo Coco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmelo Coco

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carmelo Coco Obituary
Carmelo Coco

Long Branch - Carmelo Coco, 94, of Long Branch, went home peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

A man of incredible strength and the patriarch of a family that spanned four generations. Carmelo moved his family from Catania, Sicily in 1968 to the United States. This took tremendous courage as he left behind family, friends and a lucrative food (export) business as an accountant. He worked hard, raised his daughters in a loving, fun-filled life of many return trips to Sicily; and his heart was just as great as the distance between the two countries.

He was predeceased by his wife, Angela and his former wife, Rosina.

Surviving are his daughters, Frances (Samuel) Fuoco and Patricia (Thomas) Philburn; 7 grandchildren, Teresa (Steve) DiMezza, Guy (Ivette) Fuoco, Michael (Katie) Fuoco, Davide (Sarah) Fuoco, Angela (John) Nicola, Amanda (Bill) Walsh and Christina Philburn (Layne Berkley) and 12 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 4-8 pm Tuesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 am Wednesday at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Neptune. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the . For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now