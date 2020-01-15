Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
For more information about
Carmen Luna
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Church
Asbury Park, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Luna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen F. Luna


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen F. Luna Obituary
Carmen F. Luna

Ocean Grove - Carmen F. Luna age 95 passed away Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Manor By The Sea, Ocean Grove, NJ With her loved ones by her side. Carmen was born in Puerto Rico and lived in Asbury Park , Ocean Twp, Neptune and Port St. Lucie, Fla, Before moving to Ocean Grove 10 years ago.

Carmen was a devout catholic, a loving wife of Louis Gregory Luna(1996) and mother of 4 boys and their wives; Ruben J. Luna, Edgar G. Luna, Richard L. Luna and Paul N. Luna, 6 grand children; Mary Beth Luna Mediana, Catherine Anne Luna Reyes, Andrea Luna Ellexson, Danielle M Luna, Gregory L Luna and Arianna D. Luna. Carmen also had 5 great granchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday Jan 17, 2020. 4-8 pm. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. A Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10:30 am Holy Spirit Church, Asbury Park. Interment immediately following Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -