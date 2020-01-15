|
Carmen F. Luna
Ocean Grove - Carmen F. Luna age 95 passed away Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Manor By The Sea, Ocean Grove, NJ With her loved ones by her side. Carmen was born in Puerto Rico and lived in Asbury Park , Ocean Twp, Neptune and Port St. Lucie, Fla, Before moving to Ocean Grove 10 years ago.
Carmen was a devout catholic, a loving wife of Louis Gregory Luna(1996) and mother of 4 boys and their wives; Ruben J. Luna, Edgar G. Luna, Richard L. Luna and Paul N. Luna, 6 grand children; Mary Beth Luna Mediana, Catherine Anne Luna Reyes, Andrea Luna Ellexson, Danielle M Luna, Gregory L Luna and Arianna D. Luna. Carmen also had 5 great granchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday Jan 17, 2020. 4-8 pm. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. A Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10:30 am Holy Spirit Church, Asbury Park. Interment immediately following Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020