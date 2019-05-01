Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Long Branch - Carmen G. Santos-Wheeler, 67 of Long Branch, passed away on April 26, 2019. She was a life-long state corrections officer, an active member of the Long Branch community and a kind and loving mother. She will be missed. A family gathering will be Friday May 3, 2019 at 4 pm until the memorial service from 6 pm until 7 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com.

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 1, 2019
